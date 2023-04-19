Click to share this via email

Elon Musk joins a panel discussion during a POSSIBLE marketing conference and sends the crowd wild as he plays with his adorable son onstage at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami

Elon Musk is spending some father-son bonding time with his 2-year-old.

The tech mogul’s son with Grimes, X AE A-XII, made a rare public appearance on stage with his dad during an event at Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel on Tuesday.

He was dressed in a cute grey T-shirt and black pants as he sat in his dad’s lap. The audience appreciated the adorable moment as Musk played with him.

Elon Musk – Photo: MEGA

X AE A-XII later snacked on some on some cookies.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their son in 2020, eventually welcoming a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, as well in 2022.

They first began dating in 2018, with their relationship being in constant flux until 2022 when they revealed they had broken up.

Musk is also father to twins with his Neuralink executives, Shivon Zilis, and five other children — Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian — with Canadian author Justine Wilson.