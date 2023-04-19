Click to share this via email

Rachel McAdams is keeping it real in her photoshoots.

Ahead of her role in the upcoming film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”, McAdams is featured in the latest edition of digital magazine Bustle.

Promoting her appearance, a post on the Bustle Instagram post features McAdams wearing a bra-and-undies set beneath a dark blazer.

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear,” McAdams says in the caption, a quote taken from her interview.

“But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world,” she adds.

As the article reveals, McAdams has requested that the photos accompanying her interview “be edited as minimally as possible,” reflecting her desire to be depicted authentically without the digital magic of Photoshop.

“It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy,” she explains, “but that’s different for everyone.”

McAdams’ remarks have been applauded by fans, who’ve been sharing their agreement in comments.