Minka Kelly says it was a long journey to repair her relationship with her father Rick Dufay.

The Aerosmith guitarist wasn’t around for most of her childhood as he was about to embark on a tour with the band and wasn’t ready to be a father at the time she revealed in her memoir Tell Me Everything.

“My mom was on her own for a very long time, so she was just surviving and doing her best and maybe not totally well-equipped to have and raise a child,” she told People. “But she did it anyway because she wanted me and she loved me to the best of her ability.”

While her mother Maureen did reunite with Dufay for a brief period, the relationship didn’t last long as she moved into an on-again off-again relationship with a man named David who would act as Kelly’s father figure at times.

She would eventually reunite with her biological father when she moved in with him in L.A., but found it hard to forgive him initially.

“I used to be really angry at him for not being there for my younger years, but I think that everything happens as it’s supposed to,” she recalled, eventually finding her own apartment.

The two would find mutual support when they discovered Maureen was diagnosed with colon cancer and was estimated to have two years left in her lifespan.

“When she got sick, she and I were not on speaking terms. I didn’t want to be burdened with her anymore,” Kelly explained. “I wanted to live my life, and I was mad at her for being irresponsible and not taking care of herself. I just didn’t want to believe it.”

Dufay suggested she take on therapy to help her process everything – advice she was eternally grateful for.

While their relationship isn’t perfect now, Kelly said she’s “still working on a lot of that. I’m still working on making peace with him”.

“I love my dad so much. I think that he is so wise and he is so smart, and he’s wonderful in so many ways and helped me navigate living in L.A. and going through this business in a way that I need maybe him more now than I did when I was younger. We’re good friends now, and I’m glad he’s here,” said the actress.

Tell Me Everything is set for release on May 2.