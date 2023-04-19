The official trailer has dropped for “Fast X”, giving fans an extended sneak peek at the long-awaited 10th film in “The Fast Saga”.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (“Clash of the Titans”, “The Incredible Hulk”), “Fast X” marks the start of the final chapters as one of Hollywood’s most popular global franchises races to the finish line.

Returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood are all onboard, along with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

READ MORE: Brie Larson Teases Release Of New ‘Fast X’ Trailer

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fuelled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything —and everyone — that Dom loves, forever,” notes the film’s synopsis.

“In 2011’s ‘Fast Five’, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price,” the synopsis continues. “Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

READ MORE: Michelle Rodriguez & Charlize Theron Shot ‘Fast X’ Fight Scene Without A Director: ‘We Don’t Need One’

In addition to Momoa, also joining the franchise in “Fast X” are: Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past; and legendary EGOT-winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

“Fast X” zooms into theatres May 19.