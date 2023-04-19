Katie Holmes stopped by Wednesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where the conversation turned to the much-maligned outfit she wore to the 2022 edition of the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball.

Holmes defended the look, a strapless blue dress over a pair of baggy blue jeans with frayed bottoms, accented by black sneakers.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“You had this Jingle Ball look that also everyone was obsessed with,” host Drew Barrymore said. “What’s the decision here? I’m so interested and I feel like a lot of people were debating it.”

“Yeah, it’s like a corset and so I threw it on with jeans, and I knew I wanted to dance there because I was going with my nephews so I threw my sneakers on, and I thought I looked cool,” Holmes declared.

“I felt cool, I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ I guess I didn’t know that it was such a thing to, I don’t know, I don’t think about it,” she added. “I really don’t, I like to go and have fun.”

