Katie Holmes stopped by Wednesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where the conversation turned to the much-maligned outfit she wore to the 2022 edition of the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball.
Holmes defended the look, a strapless blue dress over a pair of baggy blue jeans with frayed bottoms, accented by black sneakers.
“You had this Jingle Ball look that also everyone was obsessed with,” host Drew Barrymore said. “What’s the decision here? I’m so interested and I feel like a lot of people were debating it.”
“Yeah, it’s like a corset and so I threw it on with jeans, and I knew I wanted to dance there because I was going with my nephews so I threw my sneakers on, and I thought I looked cool,” Holmes declared.
“I felt cool, I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ I guess I didn’t know that it was such a thing to, I don’t know, I don’t think about it,” she added. “I really don’t, I like to go and have fun.”
