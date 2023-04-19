Following blistering reviews for his disastrous performance headlining the first weekend of Coachella, Frank Ocean has dropped out of the second weekend.

According to a statement provided to TMZ, reps for Ocean confirmed that the rapper won’t be performing this weekend, and that the widely panned performance was the result of an injury he sustained earlier that day.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement declared.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” the statement added.

Ocean admits he was not at his best for the highly anticipated show, which has been described as everything from “a rollercoaster ending in disappointment” to “a beautiful disaster.”

“It was chaotic,” Ocean told TMZ. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Blink-182 will be taking over Ocean’s headlining slot.

During the first weekend, the original lineup of Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge reunited for their first performance since 2014.