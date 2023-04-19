Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds will be heading up an A-list cast for his upcoming feature “Animal Friends”.

According to Deadline, Reynolds will be starring alongside “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, “The White Lotus” standout Aubrey Plaza and Vince Vaughn in upcoming film “Animal Friends”.

Described as “an R-rated road trip adventure” that combines live-action with animation, the film will be directed by Peter Atencio (“The Machine”).

The idea for “Animal Friends” comes from writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, in collaboration with Patrick Gooing, an executive at Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort

Beyond that, details of the film are being kept under wraps.