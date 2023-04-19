Cheryl Burke is embarking on a new chapter in her life, a transition that she’s finding both exhilarating and scary.

On Tuesday, April 18, Burke took to Instagram to share a message for her followers about where she now finds herself, having recently retired from “Dancing With the Stars” while also ending her marriage to Matthew Lawrence after less than three years.

“I’m 38. I’m a trauma survivor. I’m 5 years sober. I’m recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel like in many ways I’m starting over,” Cheryl wrote in her post, accompanying a video of herself immersed in nature.

READ MORE: Cheryl Burke Says Being Single ‘Couldn’t Have Happened At A Better Time’

“While letting go of the past is helpful, new beginnings scare me and are often overwhelming,” she added. “I try to stay grateful, but sometimes I get stuck in fear.”

However, she ended on an optimistic note, “I know life will sort itself out, it always does.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Life can be so simple but so complicated at the same time.”

Burke summed up similar emotions in a TikTok she shared on New Year’s Eve.

“When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad,” she wrote in the video. “It’s because I MADE IT through the years that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM.”

READ MORE: Cheryl Burke Seemingly Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence For Moving On So Quickly After Their Divorce

“Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET’S SHOW’EM HOW IT’S DONE!” Burke added.