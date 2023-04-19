Lindsay Lohan has been spending some quality time with her family before welcoming her baby.

Last month, the “Parent Trap” star revealed that she and husband Bader Shammas were expecting their first child.

On Wednesday, April 19, Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, took to Instagram to share a photo of a Lohan family get-together.

“Our ever-growing clique is strong,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that this could be Lohan’s last trip stateside for awhile.

Sources tell the outlet that she was in New York for a combination business-and-pleasure trip, offering her one last visit with her family before returning to Dubai — where she and Shammas are based, and where she’s planning to give birth.

Those sources also tell TMZ that the family gathered at a NYC restaurant called The Clocktower, with those in attendance including Michael Lohan and ex-wife Dina, along with Lindsay and her siblings Cody, Michael Jr. and Aliana — which reportedly marked the first time they were all together in at least seven years.