Hailey Bieber has admitted 2023 hasn’t been the easiest year for her in a candid new social media post.

The supermodel took to her Instagram Story to write: “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.

“And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

Bieber added in a second post, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.”

She continued, “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”

Last month, Selena Gomez took to social media to share how Bieber had told her she’d been receiving death threats amid their alleged feud.

Bieber then responded, “I want to thank Selena Gomez for speaking out,” adding, “as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

She insisted “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” when commenting on things being “taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended.”