The Duchess of York isn’t quite royal enough.

Appearing Thursday on “Good Morning Britain”, Sarah Ferguson explained why she wasn’t invited to be part of King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.

READ MORE: King Charles Reportedly Hasn’t Invited Sarah Ferguson To His Coronation

“It’s a state occasion and being divorced you can’t have it both ways,” she explained. “I’m enjoying being divorced to my husband not from my husband.”

Ferguson became a member of the royal family in 1986, when she married Prince Andrew, the king’s brother.

The couple, who have two daughters together, divorced in 1996, though Ferguson retained her title of Duchess, and has been a regular presence at state functions over the years.

“You don’t mind, you don’t feel sorry? You have grown up with them and you’re very close to Charles,” she was asked by “Good Morning Britain” host Kate Garraway.

“The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family — I think they’re doing a great job of unifying the family,” Ferguson told her.

“I’m not there in the state occasion but that doesn’t mean I’m not there privately,” she added. “You can’t sit on the fence, you’re either in or out.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reportedly Attending Coronation Without Meghan Markle Because Family Divide Has Become ‘So Personal’

During the interview, she was also asked about her former husband, who has been dogged by scandal in recent years due to his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In February 2022, Andrew reached a settlement with a woman who claimed that she was sex trafficked by Epstein as a minor in order to have sex with the royal. He has denied the allegations.

“He’s such a good man. He’s a kind, good man,” Ferguson said of Andrew. “And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild.”

Amid the scandal, Andrew was stripped of his honourary military roles by the late Queen Elizabeth, and he has stopped using “His Royal Highness.”

Meanwhile, despite not having an invite to the coronation itself, People reported this week that Ferguson will be in the VIP section at the Coronation Concert being held at Windsor Castle on May 7.

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be performing at the concert, along with Andrea Bocelli and pop group Take That.