Kaley Cuoco’s family is very happy.

On Wednesday, the star of “The Flight Attendant” shared a new photo of her baby daughter Matilda with her partner, Tom Pelphrey.

In the adorable pic, posted to her Instagram Story, the proud father is seen cradling their daughter in her arms.

Tom Pelphrey – Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco also re-shared a video selfie of her sister Briana cradling her baby niece.

Briana Cuoco – Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Briana Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their first child together on March 30, sharing pictures with their followers on Instagram soon after.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” Cuoco wrote in a post. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓.”

Cuoco announced her pregnancy and the sex of her child in a post last October.

Pelphrey and Cuoco first met when she visited the set of “Ozark” in April 2022 and began dating soon after.