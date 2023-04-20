Scheana Shay revealed what really happened during that Raquel Leviss fight as she chatted to Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Shay and Leviss had appeared on “WWHL” together last month just before Leviss’ months-long affair with Tom Sandoval was revealed.

His then-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

Leviss claimed Shay punched her after hearing the news, something the latter has constantly denied. Leviss obtained a temporary restraining order against Shay, but it’s since been dismissed.

During Wednesday’s show, host Andy Cohen asked Shay: “Now that Raquel has dropped her restraining order. Did you physically assault her an hour after getting off air with me that night?”

READ MORE: Scheana Shay Photoshopped Raquel Leviss Out Of Her Wedding Pics And Replaced Her With A ‘VPR’ Co-Star

Shay insisted, “I did not punch her in the face,” pointing out that she couldn’t make a fist with her long nails.

“There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her,” Shay continued, as Cohen questioned: “You shoved her? Did you throw her phone?”

“Yes, I did,” Shay confirmed, insisting she didn’t regret any of it.

Cohen also questioned whether there was any truth to the rumours Leviss had hooked up with Shay’s husband Brock Davies.

READ MORE: Scheana Shay Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Raquel Leviss For Having ‘Sex All Over’ Her House

The reality TV star responded, “I don’t think there is any truth to that,” adding that she’d asked him about it, and whether Leviss had ever tried to hook up with him.

“As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that ho,” Shay told Cohen. “He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Cohen questioned whether Shay thought Sandoval and Leviss were “in love.”

Shay replied, “No, I think they are in this weird affair infatuation and it’s going to fade.

“It’s not going to last and from what I’ve heard it’s already very toxic.”