Diddy’s latest relationship is no more.

In a new interview with The Cut, hip hop artist Yung Miami confirmed that she and the legendary rapper have split.

READ MORE: Diddy And His Kids To Star In Reality TV Series

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she said. “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

Yung Miami added, “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

She also talked about her choice to have Diddy be the first guest on her chat show “Caresha Please” last year and getting so candid about their relationship.

“I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am,” she said. “We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me.”

READ MORE: Diddy Denies Paying Sting $5K Daily For ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ Sample, Says He Was ‘Just Joking’

On being so open about her sex life, Young Miami also addressed speculation that her experience with “golden showers” was with Diddy.

“I never said he was the one I did that with,” she clarified. “Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences.”

In December, Diddy shared that he had welcomed a new baby daughter, though he did not reveal who the mother was.