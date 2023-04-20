Patrick Stewart attends the IMAX "Picard" screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Patrick Stewart is saying farewell to his “Star Trek: Picard” character, Jean-Luc Picard, almost four decades after he took on the role in 1987 for “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.

The actor attended a special event and screening ahead of the third and final season’s finale airing, with him posing for photographers at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Stewart looked dapper in a blue blazer jacket, black trousers and white trainers for the bash.

Despite saying goodbye to Picard for now, the British star remains hopeful he might return at some point in the future.

“There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them,” he said earlier this year when attending the Paramount+ TCA press tour, according to Deadline.

Last month, Stewart admitted he very nearly turned down the chance to play the iconic lead role in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.

He said on “This Morning”: “I was visiting California giving lectures and talking at universities and I got call from my Hollywood agent who I’d never met.

“Back then, it seemed improbable and unlikely. It was a six year contract. I said, ‘No, I have theatre commitments.’ My agent said, ‘You’d be lucky to make it through the first year,'” Stewart added, according to the Daily Mail.