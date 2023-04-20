Click to share this via email

Fans are giddy over Camila Cabello latest song.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a sample of the new song she’s recording, “June Gloom”, which features lyrics seemingly referencing ex Shawn Mendes.

The sample comes just days after Cabello and Mendes were spotted holding hands and kissing at the Coachella music festival.

“How come you’re just so much better/Is this going to end ever?/I guess I’ll f–k around and find out,” Cabello sings on the track.

“Are you coming to Coachella?/If you don’t it’s whatever/If you do honey, it’ll be all I think about,” the sings at another point in the song.

The caption on the post included the date, “4.12,” indicating when it was recorded. That would place it a couple of days before the pair were seen possibly rekindling their romance on April 14, day 1 of the festival.

“THE COACHELLA REFERENCE,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “he definitely came to coachella.”

Another fan said, “Are you coming to Coachella….he did & you did & it’s EVERYTHING.”

Cabello and Mendes split in November 2021 after dating for more than two years.

Following their Coachella reunion, a source told Page Six that the former couple are “hanging out again,” adding, “They’re enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes.”

They were also spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.