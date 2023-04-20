Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday in style.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an array of clips and pics from her special day on Tuesday.

She was presented with a beautiful birthday cake, as her husband Travis Barker filmed her from across the table.

Another video showed her blowing out her candles, while one pic was of a four-poster bed with red rose petals thrown around the room and across the sheets.

Kardashian captioned the post, “Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream.”

Barker gushed in the comments, “Happy Birthday, I love you so much ❤️‍🔥”

People reported the couple celebrated at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch.

As well as multiple Instagram Story posts to mark Kardashian’s special day, the Blink-182 drummer also posted earlier this week, alongside an array of pics and clips: “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️”