Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, but his relationship with his brother Prince William remains rocky, sources have said.

Harry is attending the upcoming event without his wife Meghan Markle, who is staying in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday, so they’ll be busy celebrating that.

A palace insider told People of Harry’s rift with his family, “Things are strained.”

There’s reportedly been no communication between Harry and his brother William.

“I don’t think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated,” an insider told the magazine.

Charles and William have remained quiet about the release of Harry’s tell-all book Spare, as well as his and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, since they were both released earlier this year.

Harry — who visited the U.K. last month, but was reportedly told his father Charles was “too busy” to see him — made multiple accusations about them both in his memoir, going into detail about a physical fight with his brother over comments he made about Meghan, among other things.

It was confirmed last month that Harry and Meghan had been invited to the coronation, but the email reportedly came from Charles’ office.

A source told the mag that that’s when it became clear to them that the “sit-down” Harry was after wasn’t going to happen.

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” the insider said.

“Despite the wounds, it’s his son, and I can’t imagine he wouldn’t want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith insisted of the pair’s up and down relationship and the upcoming coronation.

Earlier this year while promoting his book, Harry told Anderson Cooper in an interview for “60 Minutes” that he hadn’t been in communication with his brother via text, and that he hadn’t spoken to his dad Charles in a “while,” ITV reported at the time.

Cooper questioned, “Do you speak to William now, do you text?”

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry responded.

The Duke added when asked how long it had been since he spoke to his father, “We haven’t spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”