Did somebody ask for a “Love Is Blind”-“The Kardashians” crossover?

On Wednesday night, Khloé Kardashian shared pics of herself at a Good American event, hanging out with “Love is Blind” season 3 star Alexa Lemieux.

“I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB,” she wrote in the caption, asking fans, “What do you think?”

“Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥,” Lemieux wrote in the comments.

As for whether Khloé and her Kardashian sisters should go on “Love Is Blind”, fan reaction was mixed.

“Immediately no,” wrote on person in the comments, while another added, “No please don’t.”

But another fan said, “Hhahahah yes that would be so epic! A kardashian season of love is blind!!! It would break the internet.”

Khloé is single after having been in a relationship with Tristan Thompson. The couple split in 2021, though in 2022 they welcomed a second child via surrogate.