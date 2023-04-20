The tense teaser for “Selling Sunset” season 6 is officially here, and the real-estate drama looks high market value.

Returning to Netflix on May 19, the sixth season of the wildly popular reality series will unfold with plenty of conflict brewing between original agents — including Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz and Mary Fitzgerald — along with the heated addition of two new agents in the luxury-home life.

Bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim also return amid all the primetime pressure, monitoring the tide of tension between the agents and attempting to maintain their own relationships.

‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 — Photo: Netflix

The teaser shoots off with Stause stating: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening.” She hints at her relationship with Australian musician G Flip, which has caused quite a stir in the series.

Fellow real-estate returnees Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith all voice ideals of wanting to build upon their blossoming careers, with Lazkani saying she’s been “killing it” and Hernan going as far as saying she’s “building an empire.”

Oppenheim Group’s new agents, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi, also introduce themselves in the new trailer.

‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 — Photo: Netflix

Young makes her mark on the trailer, saying: “I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue.”

Tiesi appears less intimidating, describing herself as a “mirror” who will match whatever energy she’s around.

El Moussa, pregnant with her first baby while shooting the season, celebrates that she will be a “rockstar mommy and also a rockstar businesswoman.”

‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 — Photo: Netflix

Vanessa Villela, an agent who made appearances in seasons 4 and 5, was absent from the latest trailer, confirming that she won’t be appearing in the sixth installment of the reality franchise.

After dating for less than a year in 2021,Stause and Jason’s changing relationship will be on display as their new partners enter the series.

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 19.