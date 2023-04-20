Click to share this via email

Shanna Moakler is shading her ex’s wife.

In the comments of a recent Instagram post, the former Miss USA contestant took a shot at Kourtney Kardashian for posting pictures with Moakler and husband Travis Barker’s kids.

The post itself was just a selfie with the caption, “Is it Friday yet?”

But in the comments, a fan wrote, “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” referring to Kardashian and Barker’s recent documentary special about their wedding in Italy.

The commenter then quoted part of Barker’s wedding speech, in which he said,“Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

Moakler got into the comments, saying of Kardashian,“she post more of my kids then [sic] her own lol.”

Barker, the drummer for rock band Blink-182, was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and they share two children together, Landon and Alabama.

Kardashian, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, has often shared pictures of her step-children on social media.