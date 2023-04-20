Click to share this via email

Pamela Anderson shined like a shooting star at the New York City launch of H&M and Mugler’s brand collaboration.

Glittering head-to-toe in a sheer black catsuit imprinted with eye-catching star-shaped crystals, Anderson, 55, showcased her spectacular figure on the event’s black carpet. The Hollywood bombshell completed the look with a refined black blazer and a pair of Louboutins.

Pamela Anderson — Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

H&M has joined fashion forces with Thierry Mugler’s French luxury brand to create a financially accessible clothing line for consumers obsessed with Mugler’s notorious designs.

Working with high-end design darlings like Moschino, Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney, H&M is no stranger to mixing affordability with luxury.

The blonde “Baywatch” beauty beamed with every camera snap, donning a smokey-eyeshadow look and nude lip colour at the high-profile event.

Pamela Anderson — Photos (L-R): Arturo Holmes/Getty

The collection, created by Mugler’s current creative director Casey Cadwallader, will offer both menswear, womenswear and accessories for interested shoppers, per USA Today.

‘The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims,’ explained Cadwallader in a March press release, according to the Daily Mail.