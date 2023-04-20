Click to share this via email

Timothée Chalamet joined Martin Scorsese to film a Chanel commercial this week.

Chalamet was pictured grinning in an all-black ensemble in one shot while filming the Scorsese-directed ad.

Another image showed him staring seductively at the camera, while he was seen getting notes from the movie-maker in a third shot.

Timothée Chalamet shoots Chanel ad in NYC. Credit: Mega

Timothée Chalamet shoots Chanel ad with Martin Scorsese in NYC. Credit: Mega

According to W Magazine, Chalamet was reportedly filming a Bleu de Chanel fragrance commercial.

Chalamet’s project comes as the rumours surrounding his love life continue to do the rounds online.

The actor has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, with reports suggesting the pair could have been dating secretly for months.

The rumours first emerged earlier this month, with celeb gossip site Deux Moi sharing some of their anonymous tips.

Clips of the pair chatting at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year then resurfaced, with fans freaking out about the possible new couple.

A source told People that the showbiz duo “are hanging out and getting to know each other.”