Nick Cannon thinks he has quite an interesting superpower.

The father-of-12 claims he has “super sperm” after explaining that his previous bedmates have become pregnant despite using birth control.

The TV presenter, 42, was a guest on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, where he stated: “I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something, ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.

“I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons…”

When asked if he’s finished adding kids to his massive family, Cannon responded: “I guess… yeah? I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system… it could happen at any time… I’m good with my dozen.”

Cannon’s fatherhood began with 11-year-old fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife and music icon Mariah Carey, whom he was wed to from 2008 to 2016.

Since then, Cannon welcomed two sons — Golden Sagon, six, and Rise Messiah, 6 months — and one daughter, Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He then added twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, nearly 2, and a 4-month-old daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

However, he wasn’t finished there, adding son Legendary Love, 9 months, with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year after their son Zen tragically passed due to brain cancer.

The podcast interview also included a comedic part where Cannon was asked to list all of his children, as he forgot Onyx Ice Cole.

“Ah, no! You know, I did. You threw me off, because I was going in order!” laughed the TV personality.

For more on the “Wild ‘n Out” star, tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.