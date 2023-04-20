Joe Alwyn is all smiles amidst shooting his latest film.

In an Instagram post uploaded by costar Emma Laird, Alwyn, 32, can be seen flashing a grin while shooting his latest movie alongside the actress, “The Brutalist“. Laird captioned the carousel of images with “Moments in March❤️🎥.”

Joe Alwyn — Photo: @emmalaird/Instagram

Alwyn can be seen smiling in the snap while riding an electric scooter; the other string of photos shared by Laird, 24, reveals the cast and crew, which includes Adrien Brody, hanging out together and enjoying the filming process.

The on-set image of Alwyn is one of the first times the actor has been seen in action following his split from pop music sensation Taylor Swift, which ET exclusively broke on April 8. The ex-couple had been dating for six years.

According to a source close to the pair, the couple ended things “weeks ago” before the early-April breakup.

Despite sticking a pin in their relationship, both remain extremely booked and busy. Announced on April 11, Alwyn’s latest flick began principal photography in Hungary. On the other hand, Swift began her sold-out ‘Eras Tour’ on March 17, currently travelling across stadiums throughout North America.