F. Murray Abraham is offering an apology after rumours of sexual misconduct have emerged.

Rolling Stone first reported on Monday the actor’s exit from “Mythic Quest” after at least two reports of incidents.

The “White Lotus” star is now apologizing publicly for his actions.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” Abraham said in a statement, via People. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.”

“I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me,” he concluded.

According to the initial article, the first incident resulted in a warning and an advisory for the actor to keep a distance from specific actresses on the show, but after the second report, he was removed from the Apple TV+ show.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss personnel actions,” a producer from Lionsgate said in a statement issued Monday.