Hosting a live morning show has its ups and downs.

This week, Mark Consuelos took over as permanent co-host with wife Kelly Ripa on the renamed “Live with Kelly and Mark”, and he spoke about it on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

In the conversation, Consuelos admitted that sometimes the show goes “off the rails,” but that’s just part of live television.

“I can’t do tomorrow’s show now, I can’t do yesterday’s show over again,” he said. “If it’s great, great. If it’s not so great, we’ll try better next time. And that’s been my approach. Just kind of be in the moment.”

Describing the show as “irreverent,” he said, “I enjoy the first 20 minutes so much. We often have five or six different things we’re gonna talk about.”

Consuelos continued, “And I love the days when we get to none of those and we go off on some left turn to Albuquerque and it’s just off the rails and we go back and it’s not even when we talk about our shared lives together.”

He added, “Maybe when we’re both kids in different worlds and talking about our experiences. That’s what I love about the show.”

The co-host also said that he and Ripa don’t have any “third rails” when it comes to topics for the show, though they have a good sense of what’s appropriate.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good sense of what that line is. It’ll probably move back and forth a little bit, you know? But we haven’t had too many discussions about, ‘OK, well that’s off limits, right?’ I think it’s just kind of in our brains,” he said.

“We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, ‘Are we gonna do this?’ Or ‘No, we’re not doing this. Of course we’re not doing this,'” Consuelos added. “So we have – we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do.”