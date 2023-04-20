One big, happy family — for the time being. Nick Cannon is opening up about how his oldest children feel about their multitude of siblings.

The “Masked Singer” host sat down for a chat on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, and he addressed what his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe — whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey — think about Cannon’s 10 other kids, with a number of different partners.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” Cannon said. “They have fun and they’re the oldest.”

“But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?” he added.

The twins will be turning 12 on Apr. 30, and Cannon explained how the nature of their relationship has evolved, as one might expect, as the kids get older.

“It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations,” he shared. “Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

However, the proud dad said of his twins, “They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values,” and because of this, they’ve started to “have challenging conversations sometimes.”

This includes conversations about their siblings — as well as some of the controversies that have swirled around Cannon from time to time over the past decade.

“One thing they do know is that dad f**ks up,” Cannon said. “[They know] Dad makes mistakes.”

Apart from his twins with Carey, Cannon also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

When asked by Mandel if anymore are on the way, Cannon said that he wasn’t currently expecting to welcome any new babies, but he had no idea what the future may hold in the long run. And, in spite of criticism and concern, he is more than able to balance his family and juggle his emotional commitments.

“I think I’m a man of abundance,” Cannon said. “Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me. I love the challenge.”

However, for the time being, Cannon said, “I’m good with my dozen.”

MORE FROM ET:

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Kept Son Zen’s Cancer Diagnosis a Secret

Nick Cannon Says Focusing on Fatherhood Doesn’t Allow Him to Date

Nick Cannon Clarifies He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers an ‘Allowance’

Nick Cannon Says He Regrets Not Having Kids With Ex Christina Milian

Nick Cannon Praises Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: ‘She Is a Gift From God’