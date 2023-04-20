A deleted scene from “Vanderpump Rules” is making noise after Ariana Madix’s words appear to eerily predict the ‘Scandoval’ cheating scandal that has rocked the Bravo airwaves.

The clip from last week’s episode revolving around Scheana Shay’s wedding aired Wednesday on the show’s “Never Before Scene” segment.

Madix, Sandoval and Leviss can be seen basking in a hot tub together while snapping pics and enjoying each other’s company. A topless Madix, 37, quips a provocative joke about feeling a part of a “throuple” with her then-partner Sandoval, 40, and coworker Leviss, 28.

“It looks like we’re a throuple,” she quipped. “It looks like we’re in a throuple on a romantic vacay.”

After the recent explosion of headlines that Leviss and Sandoval’s months-long affair has burned throughout the media, Madix’s joke now has a much different bite.

Sandoval and Madix decided to close the chapter of their relationship after being together for nine years following the confirmation of Sandoval and Leviss’ secret affair in early March.

There are only a few episodes left of season 10 before the confrontational reunion is set to air amid the ‘Scandoval’ fallout.