Scarlett Johansson still has love for Ryan Reynolds.

This week, the actress appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast, and she talked about her multiple marriages.

“You’ve been married two times?” Paltrow asked, but Johansson corrected her, “Three times.”

“Oh that’s right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!” the host said.

“Yes,” Johansson laughed. “We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you, for ‘Iron Man’ or whatever.”

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house,” Paltrow responded, to which Johansson laughed and said, “He’s a good guy.”

Johansson and Reynolds got married in 2008, and divorced in 2012. She then went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, and split in 2017.

In October 2020, the actress married “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost.

Talking about what she learned from her previous marriages, Johansson told Paltrow, “It’s funny. I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. And when we first started seeing other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn’t comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.”

She added, “I think one of the things that I realized is that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need — me, anyway, [that] I needed to share with the other person.”