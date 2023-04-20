Click to share this via email

Watch as rapper Jack Harlow dribbles alongside Sinqua Walls into the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” in the official trailer, which dropped Thursday.

The upcoming film, set to stream on Disney+, is a modern update of the 1992 classic, which originally depicted Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as the film-favourite duo.

Walls will star in the flick as Kamal, an athlete with loads of potential who unfortunately derails his future in basketball. Harlow bursts onto the film scene, making his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star player whose injuries halt his career progress.

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ — Photo: 20th Century Studios

Despite their initial conflict, the two conspire to hustle ballers to win a $550,000 tournament.

After a tense rollercoaster of up-and-downs, the two opposites learn they may have more in common with one another than previously thought.

The movie, directed by Calmatic, also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and the late Lance Reddick. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall wrote the film.

“White Men Can’t Jump” begins streaming on Disney+ in Canada on May 19.