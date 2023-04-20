“The Crown” cast were pictured filming then-Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding in York, U.K., this week.

Dominic West was seen as Charles, looking dapper in a navy blazer jacket, striped trousers and a patterned tie, as he made his way to the York Minster set.

Ed McVey — who plays Prince William in season 6 of the hit show — was also pictured on set in his suit, as was the actor who plays Prince Harry.

Camilla actress Olivia Williams wasn’t snapped.

Ed McVey films “The Crown” season 6. Credit: Splash News

Dominic West films “The Crown” season 6. Credit: Splash News

“The Crown” cast film Charles and Camilla’s wedding. Credit: Splash News

Charles and Camilla tied the knot at Windsor Guildhall in 2005.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Netflix bosses had decided to end the final season of “The Crown” with the wedding.

They faced a lot of criticism for having the royal family, especially Princes William and Harry, relive their late mother Princess Diana’s death with season 5.

A source told the paper: “For some months it has felt like the show has been goading the public by ghoulishly telling the story of Diana’s death in a heartless way, therefore causing upset to Princes William and Harry needlessly.

“So the decision to end it so nicely, Netflix hope, will change the perception that they want to be callous, they hope it will remove the bad taste from viewers’ mouths.

“Charles and Camilla’s wedding will be a true celebration and a really happy moment in the history of the monarchy. It also fits nicely into the King’s coronation year.

“But there are some staff working on the programme who see this all as a cynical move to protect Netflix from leaving its audience really upset at retelling Diana’s tragic death.”