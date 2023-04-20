Click to share this via email

Rumours about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ rekindled romance are heating up.

On Wednesday night, the former couple were spotted out for a stroll in the Venice neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

A video posted to TikTok shows them holding hands as they walk down the street.

@bazaaraustralia Australian journalist @jessicarendall6 who is holidaying in LA, spotted exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seeming “very snug and in love” during a night out in Venice on Wednesday. ♬ original sound – Harper’s BAZAAR Australia

Cabello and Mendes announced their split in April 2022, after dating for more than two years.

But over the weekend, they were spotted reuniting and kissing at the Coachella music festival, which led many to assume the exes had gotten back together.

Despite their public outing and apparent intimacy, a source told Page Six that they are hanging out again,” adding, “They’re enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes.”