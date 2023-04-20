Ashley Judd’s birthday is a little more solemn this year.

The singer is celebrating her 55th birthday, her first without her mother Naomi Judd, who died last year.

Reflecting on the past year, Judd shared a somber post to Instagram.

“My birthday. Everyone who loves me is making it as soft (cake in bed) and precious as they can, as my mind can’t help but calculate that on my last birthday, Mom was a scant 11 days from her death by crushing suicide,” she began the post.

READ MORE: Ashley Judd Reveals She Fractured Her Leg Following Her Mom Naomi’s Death

“So it is my first without her. I think of her constantly. I am looking at my baby announcement & sitting with her tender joy in sharing about me,” she said. “I am recalling her annual rite of recounting to me the day of my birth, all the details that were so precious to her.”

Feeling nostalgic, the singer also recounted the way her mother would speak to her during these special occasions.

“During my birthday at some point she would glow, patting my arm, ‘you were brown when you came out, surprised me so, and the sweetest, easiest baby….how I loved you, I had to swat peoples` hands, they wanted to touch you,’ and patter on about my baby stories,” she recalled. “I hope all parents do that for their children on their birthdays.”

She ended her post with a sweet note about the bond she shared with her mother on this special day.

READ MORE: Wynonna Judd Responds to Rumour That She’s Feuding With Sister Ashley Judd Over Mom Naomi Judd’s Estate

“What more does a birthday girl need, than memories of a mother like that? And this is how she saw and loved me, first awake, hair never brushed, ready to share our dreams. For you, Mom. For you,” concluded Judd.

Fans and friends offered birthday wishes to the 55-year-old, but also kind words about her mother’s death.

“Happy Birthday Ashley. It’s a hard one. I’m so sorry. She is with you, loving you. ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Debra Messing while American skier Lindsey Vonn added, “It’s moments like this that we reflect on our Mothers most. Sending love 💕”.