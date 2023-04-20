Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building"

“Only Murders in the Building” is one step closer to returning.

On Thursday, star Selena Gomez shared the news on Instagram that the mystery-comedy show has wrapped production on its third season.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Struts Around New York City In A Wedding Dress While Shooting ‘Only Murders In The Building’

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” she wrote, alongside a photo with season co-star Meryl Streep.

“It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love,” Gomez added.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin & Martin Short Film ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 In New York

Along with Streep joining Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the new season will also feature Paul Rudd.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

Gomez first revealed that Streep was joining the show for season 3 in a cheeky video with her castmates on social media.