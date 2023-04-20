“Only Murders in the Building” is one step closer to returning.
On Thursday, star Selena Gomez shared the news on Instagram that the mystery-comedy show has wrapped production on its third season.
“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” she wrote, alongside a photo with season co-star Meryl Streep.
“It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love,” Gomez added.
Along with Streep joining Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the new season will also feature Paul Rudd.
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv
— Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻♀️ 🕵🏻♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023
Gomez first revealed that Streep was joining the show for season 3 in a cheeky video with her castmates on social media.