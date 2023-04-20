At the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, actress Jennifer Coolidge is slated to win the “Comedic Genius” Award. The program will be hosted by Drew Barrymore and will air live on Sunday, May 7.

Coolidge is the sixth recipient of the honor, which recognizes performers who have significantly influenced the comedy industry. Jack Black was the honoree the year before. The honor was given to Melissa McCarthy in 2016, Kevin Hart in 2015, and Will Ferrell in 2013. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive it in 2021.

According to MTV: “The award honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large.”

We all already know she's an icon – and now @JENCOOLIDGE is being honored with the 2023 Comedic Genius Award! You don't want to miss the #MTVAwards 🍿Sunday, May 7 at 8p on @MTV!https://t.co/RVX7UN7Y9p — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) April 20, 2023

This year’s show has nominated Coolidge in two highly contested categories. She is up for two awards: most frightened performance for her depiction of the affluent, unstable, and unaware Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” and best comic performance for the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” in which she co-starred with Jennifer Lopez.

Alongside Hilary Duff, she has had scene-stealing appearances in Promising Young Woman and A Cinderella Story.