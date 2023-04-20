Click to share this via email

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship went up in flames on Thursday morning.

The Twitter CEO’s huge rocket blew up just minutes after launching in southern Texas, with the explosion being seen in a clip shared by TMZ.

The publication stated it wasn’t carrying any people or satellites at the time, thankfully.

It had set off for an around-the-world trip on its first launch when it exploded, with mission control suggesting it had been intentionally blown up.

They said, “That appears like the automated flight termination system has been activated.”

The rocket was due to go up to space on Monday, but TMZ claimed the launch had been called off due to a valve getting stuck during fuelling.

Despite the explosion, Musk didn’t mention it and instead congratulated the team on Twitter.

He posted, “Congrats SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”