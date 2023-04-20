Jonathan Majors’ lawyers are pushing back strongly against assault charges.

According to People, the “Creed III” star’s legal team has shared evidence with a New York court, claiming that it proves his alleged victim was uninjured after an incident that led to his arrest.

The actor was arrested on March 25 after allegedly assaulting a woman in a domestic dispute. He has since been charged with multiple counts of misdemeanour assault and harassment.

A letter from Majors’ attorney said that they are “hopeful that the District Attorney’s office will move quickly to dismiss this case” based on the evidence submitted.

The filing claims that security footage shows “that she did not suffer any injury in the car, and certainly not at the hands of Mr. Majors.”

His attorney also claims that it was the alleged victim who actually assaulted Majors, while attempting to steal his phone.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that additional woman have come forward to police with accusations of abuse following Majors’ arrest.”

Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” his lawyer said in response.