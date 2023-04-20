Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift is living her life.

On Wednesday night, the pop superstar enjoyed a night out with friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on a day off from her massive “Eras Tour”.

The threesome were spotted at Casa Cipriani, a hotel in downtown Manhattan.

Swift wore a green, off-the-shoulder top, along with a gold necklace and hoop earrings.

The night out comes just two weeks after news broke that Swift had recently split from her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn.

The singer hasn’t directly addressed the breakup news, but over the weekend she did respond during a concert to a fan who held up a sign that read, “You OK?”

Swift responded to the sign with a simple thumbs-up.

On Thursday, Alwyn was also spotted out in public for the first time since the breakup, walking out of a hotel in London, England.