The Tolkien Estate and Amazon are being sued for $250 million by a “Lord of the Rings” fanfiction author who claims they plagiarized his concepts for “The Rings of Power.”

Even though it narrowly lost out in the ratings to rival fantasy series “House of the Dragon,” “The Rings of Power” was unquestionably one of the biggest TV shows of 2022. The second season is presently being filmed. The “Rings of Power” has generated a lot of debate for a program that has only had one season. In the past, it was criticized for having “lazy” and “offensive” accents, and recently, after a horse died on set, PETA demanded that the show stop utilizing real animals.

One author, who claims that “The Rings of Power” violates his or her copyright, is suing both Amazon and The Tolkien Estate, according to PC Gamer. The “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” appendices served as the series’ inspiration. Author Demetrios Polychron, who resides in Los Angeles, believes they stole his fanfiction ideas instead. The “Fellowship of the King” is a piece of fanfiction that Polychron previously published.

The “Rings of Power” season 2 is currently in production in the UK; no launch date has been made public as of yet. Recently, it was announced that additional performers, including Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeso, will be joining Ciarán Hinds in the cast.