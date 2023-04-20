‘Teen Mom’ cast member Ryan Edwards has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to harassing his wife Mackenzie Edwards.

Us Weekly reports the 35-year-old was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in jail according to court documents. Along with jail time, he must “wear a GPS monitor” and “complete rehab treatment.” As part of his guilty plea he must also avoid “contact with [Mackenzie] except as allowed by circuit court” and not post on social media “relating to [Mackenzie].”

As the MTV star is “suspended on good behavior” and on probation, there’s a possibility of early release to a halfway house or with house arrest.

Edwards was first arrested in February over several charges, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. This came after he violated an Order of Protection from Mackenzie.

The two share 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

The social media part of his guilty plea stems from Instagram posts he made earlier this year where he accused Mackenzie of cheating on him and also shared revealing photos of her without her permission.

Edwards is set to appear in court next on June 12 over his charges of possession and DUI.