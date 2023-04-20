Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first baby is stealing the show. Rihanna posted an adorable photo of her son on social media, in which the little boy is seen sporting what appears to be a unique Fendi jacket with “TROUBLE” written on it. The photo definitely needs no caption.

READ MORE: Rihanna Cradles Her Baby In Adorable New Instagram Video

The cute picture has soon gathered love. Fans and other people from the music industry have posted sweet comments.

Cara Delevingne added a few red hearts and DJ Khaled added a fire emoji to the comments.

Rihanna’s 11-month-old baby boy is surely a fashion icon in the making. He was spotted rocking a Fendi jacket and was all smiles in Paris.

I just know Rihanna obsessed with her baby, the constant natural smile she has on around him. This is the best gift life ever gave her. He's always smiling, he's world is like a big adventure🥺🥺🥺 oh wow🧡 pic.twitter.com/fV9UsCvmk4 — tired of waiting for R9 (@RIHANNARAGE) April 20, 2023

Rihanna revealed her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance.