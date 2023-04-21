Presented by: SkinCeuticals

As we bid farewell to winter and welcome the warmth of spring, it’s the perfect time to revitalize your skincare routine. In the glamorous world of celebrities, we all wonder how they achieve that youthful, vibrant glow. Fortunately, we’ve managed to snag some exclusive insider tips on obtaining that stunning complexion! Esteemed dermatologist Dr. Sheetal Sapra revealed the secrets to radiant skin this spring, emphasizing the power of antioxidants. Below are 5 key points to help you get your freshest skin yet this spring:

1. The Unrivaled Benefits of Medical-Grade Skincare

Dr. Sapra highlights the unmatched results of medical-grade skincare products, which contain higher concentrations of pure active ingredients. This is why investing in exceptional products is crucial for attaining that radiant glow. “The SkinCeuticals’ AOX line has an antioxidant for every skin type” explains Dr. Sapra. The SkinCeuticals AOX line includes CE Ferulic which helps with fine lines and Phloretin CF for pigmentation, Serum 10+ for sensitive skin, Silymarin for acne prone skin, and Resveratrol BE for night-time use to combat aging. Investing in high-quality, medical-grade skincare will keep you on track for a stunning spring makeover.

“I’ve been using medical grade products recently, and my skin has been loving it!” – ET Canada Reporter, Brittnee Blair

2. Harness the Antioxidant Potential of Vitamin C

“Vitamin C is a skincare superhero that brightens, evens skin tone, and provides protection against environmental damage,” explains Dr. Sapra. Keep in mind that not all Vitamin C is created equal. “The percentage is important, usually at least 10-20%, but it’s the bioavailability that matters” opt for products that follow the Duke Parameters, created by Dr.Pinnell, founder of SkinCeuticals. These criteria are the gold standards for topical vitamin C skincare to ensure strong efficacy: concentration between 10-20%, pure Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) and a PH lower than 3.5 for optimal penetration into the skin. SkinCeuticals offers potent Vitamin C serums such as CE Ferulic, a patented formula with 15% l-ascorbic acid, 1% Vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid. By combining these ingredients, vitamin C properties get boosted giving 8x environmental protection against environmental aggressors such as pollution, wind, and UV. Combine these serums with sunscreen to create a powerful barrier against premature aging.

3. Adapt Your Routine to Embrace the Changing Seasons

Just like your wardrobe, your skincare routine needs an update to adapt to the changing seasons. Dr. Sapra recommends adding a mineral sunscreen with titanium and zinc oxide to your daily regimen, as well as targeted treatments for specific concerns. “In the spring we go from dry weather to moist weather, one of the things that happens is people with oily skin will get more oily skin at that point, so we’re giving products to control that” explains Dr. Sapra. We all know the disappointment of meticulously preparing for a night out, only to arrive with skin that appears as though it’s been coated in a slick sheen of oil. So for all our oily baes out there, adding a product like SkinCeuticals’ Silymarin CF is a god-send containing salicylic acid to help unclog pores and keep your skin clear and shine-free. Its formula contains 0.5% silymarin, 15% pure l-ascorbic acid and 0.5% salicylic acid. This combination of pure active ingredients helps prevent breakouts and helps to refine the skin texture.

Another thing to keep in mind is in the spring and summer, the harsh UV rays can wreak havoc on the skin and is one of the leading causes of uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and discoloration. To combat this try adding SkinCeuticals’ Phloretin CF to your routine. This patented formula uses 2% phloretin, 10% l-ascorbic acid and 0.5 ferulic acid which helps improve skin tone, radiance and reduces discoloration.

Let’s not forget that as spring blossoms awaken nature, sensitive skin may experience a symphony of irritation, with the shift in weather, increased pollen, and varying humidity levels playing key roles in triggering delicate complexions. SkinCeuticals Serum 10 has a harmonious blend of potent antioxidants formulated with 10% pure Vitamin C and 0.2% ferulic acid which can help soothe and protect sensitive skin, help neutralizes free radicals, all while delivering gentle hydration and fortifying the skin’s natural defenses.

4. Master the Art of Layering Your Skincare Products

The secret to maximizing your skincare’s effectiveness is all in the layering. Dr. Sapra advises to “start with a clean canvas, and then apply your medical-grade Vitamin C serum (such as CE Ferulic, Serum 10+, Phloretin CF and Silymarin CF) Next, apply sunscreen, followed by your regular moisturizer and makeup.” Don’t forget to give your skin some nighttime love, too! SkinCeuticals Resveratrol BE is the nighttime serum to pair with any of the day time antioxidants. It is formulated with 1% resveratrol, 0.5% baicalin and 1% vitamin E. It works to restore the antioxidants levels lost during the day to ensure your spring skin care routine packs a powerful punch.

5. Be Consistent and Trust the Process

While it may take time to see that glowing, refreshed complexion, Dr. Sapra finishes off by assuring us that “consistency is key” for more than just cosmetic purposes. “It’s important, not just for anti-aging, but if you are type one to four skin, it’s anti-cancer, and that is huge, that’s why we started using vitamin C in the first place” stresses Dr. Sapra. Stick to your routine and you’ll thank yourself for keeping your skin healthy, protected and undeniably radiant.

Follow these expert tips and get ready to spring into fresh, rejuvenated skin this spring.