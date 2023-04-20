Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh rocked the Coachella music festival and made history by being the first Punjabi performer there. The singer-turned-actor has now uploaded a video of himself having a good time with American DJ Diplo.

The video opens with Diljit and Diplo feeding sweets to each other. Along with the clip, Diljit wrote, “Ley Bai Diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae. [Now, Diplo has become my buddy.]” Replying to the post, the American DJ wrote, “Mithe laddoo, Mithe beats.” To this, Diljit responded, “Diplo, Oh Balle Jatta.”

Earlier, Diplo also shared a video of himself grooving to Diljit’s music at the Coachella music festival. He wrote: “First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?”

Coachella also shared a video from Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on Instagram and wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh got Sahara shining. Put on a festival in your own home this weekend.”