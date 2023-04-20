Madison Beer recently spoke about a traumatic event that happened to her while she was a minor. Beer’s explicit videos of herself that she had assumed would be kept secret ended up being shared online.

“Many girls have committed suicide over this. I attempted to over this,” the singer said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast April 19. “I did attempt. Twice. I’m really grateful that I was obviously unsuccessful. But I think people need to understand that it’s really serious and not something to joke about. My life was almost over. I almost died. I almost was dead because of all of this.”

Madison remembered the incident on her podcast and in her upcoming memoir, The Half of It.

On “Call Her Daddy,” the pop star claimed that when she was 15 years old, she sent a “boy that I liked from back home” some nude Snapchat recordings of herself, some of which showed her at ages 13 and 14.

She added, “I was a young horny kid that liked to send videos to a guy that I liked. I’m not gonna let anyone shame me for it because it is what it is.”

The Half of It: A Memoir is expected to hit the bookshelves on April 25.

(The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.)