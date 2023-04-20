Irina Shayk recently spoke to Bazaar for their Beauty Issue and got candid about how motherhood changed her life.

“Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] “Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are,”‘ she said.

Irina Shayk — Image credit: Bryan Liston for Harper’s BAZAAR’s May 2023 Beauty Issue

Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper dated between 2015 and 2019. The former couple are parents to 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

“Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think, ‘Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?’ One voice says, ‘Oh, but people will say, ‘You’re a mother’.’ And I’m like, ‘But what does it mean?’ My example is Emily Ratajkowski. She’s always sexy and feminine and all about loving your body. Maybe I’m not so vocal about it, but I’m totally on the same wavelength: You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up.”

Irina Shayk. — Image credit: Bryan Liston for Harper’s BAZAAR’s May 2023 Beauty Issue

“People ask, ‘Have you always been that confident?’ No, I haven’t. It’s just that I’ve learned to love my imperfections. You need to love all of you. My daughter is a big part of why I started to love myself even more,” Shayk added.

Shayk and Cooper have both kept their daughter mainly out of the spotlight since adopting her. The model offered the world a rare glimpse of her daughter’s unfiltered personality in November.

Shayk took a break from motherhood and was seen at the Coachella Valley Music Festival, where she was spotted partying with Leonardo DiCaprio.