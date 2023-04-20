Meghan Trainor is being open about her efforts to develop a positive body image. The 29-year-old “Mother” singer talked about accomplishing her weight loss goals after giving birth to Riley, her 2-year-old son.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Her Second Child: ‘I’m Crushing It’

“I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way. And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do,” she said. “And now getting through a C-section and getting through that, just checking off goals of, ‘What else can I accomplish?’ It makes you feel unstoppable. And you’re like, ‘There’s nothing I can’t do.'”

Trainor, who is presently expecting her second child, acknowledged that her body is very different now than it was when she went through her first pregnancy. She claimed that despite attaining her weight loss objectives, it was challenging to acclimatize to how her body had changed.

Trainor announced in January that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting a baby.

She further spoke about the struggles and how she always got motivated because of the baby.

“That was really emotionally crippling, trying to go from like, ‘Oh, I’m down to my healthiest I’ve ever been, but I know I’m about to grow big again,'” she explained. “And I had to keep reminding myself, ‘It’s healthy for the baby. I got to get big for the baby. And I’ve done it once. I could do it again.'” “But it was eye opening to watch and feel myself go through little mini freak outs of, ‘That’s not fair. I’m going to have to stretch again. What if I get new stretch marks over these stretch?’ The cycle just still lives in my brain,” she continues. “And my therapist is so great at showing me a visual of, ‘Your brain was wired this way your whole life. And at 29, you have to learn how to rewire it, which is not an easy task. So it’s something you’re working on every day.’ And I’m like oh, that’s right.”