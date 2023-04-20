Prince Harry describes a heated exchange between his brother Prince William and Meghan Markle ahead of their May 2018 wedding.

It was apparently “the hardest” for Meghan Markle to walkabout at Windsor with Kate and William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Windsor Castle on a public walkabout to greet mourners who had gathered to pay their respects after returning to the UK for the Queen’s funeral. Despite the walkabout appearing to be a sign of togetherness after the passing of the monarchy’s centerpiece, Mr. Jobson stated that sources told him this wasn’t the case, according to People.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reportedly Attending Coronation Without Meghan Markle Because Family Divide Has Become ‘So Personal’

He argued that such closeness was a “illusion.” “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do.”

When Queen Elizabeth passed away in September, Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were in Europe for a series of charity events while their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stayed in California. To attend the funeral festivities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their trip.

Prince William reportedly invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them, but it was Kate who had the idea, according to Kensington Palace.

“She didn’t want her or William to have any regrets,” a friend of Kate’s told.

Prince Harry published his controversial autobiography “Spare” at the beginning of the year, in which he regularly attacked the Royal Family and its senior members.

One of these claims included the assertion that Prince William had once assaulted him bodily.