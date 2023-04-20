Zendaya has gotten a new significant endorsement deal.

The “Euphoria” actress will be featured in Louis Vuitton’s newest advertising campaign for the Capucines purse, the premium fashion business revealed on Thursday (April 20).

Zendaya’s association with Louis Vuitton begins with this collaboration. The star in the photographs for the Capucines bag is shown in the French Riviera’s Cote d’Azur posing with various models of the bag.

“I remember growing up around LV campaigns,” the “Replay” singer shared in an interview with Vogue. “There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid.”

Zendaya joined the Valentino family in 2020 and served as an ambassador for the fashion business most recently.