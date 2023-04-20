Hope Agbolosoo’s journey in “Big Brother Canada” came to an end.

Following a shift in the power dynamic after the “Girly Pops” alliance gained control of the house, Claudia Campbell won her first HOH of the season and announced that she’s electing to nominate Hope Agbolosoo along with Terrell “Ty” McDonald, for eviction.

Ty removed himself from the block after winning the POV. Campbell then placed Kuzie on the block beside Hope. Ultimately, he was unable to rally enough votes to continue his journey with the final tally being 4 to 1.

“In this opportunity, you’ve got to be unique, you’ve got to be different,” said Hope. “I didn’t want to play like anybody else. I wanted to come here and be me, because there’s nobody out there like me, except me.”

Big Brother Canada Season 11 — Photo credit: Global TV

Following the aftermath of the Fatal Feast, emotions ran high amongst the remaining houseguests who survived the Chain of Safety eviction. But the contestants soon found themselves face to face with a new challenge — “Pick Your Poison” competition, which would determine the next Head of Household. After a competitive and a nail-biting tiebreaker round, Campbell beat her bestie Shanaya Carter, to emerge victorious

Her immediate move was to grant “Girly Pops” members, Carter and Renee Mior, safety for the week.

Ty also secured his safety by using the Veto to take himself off the block after winning the “Double Dutch” POV competition.

Campbell was also able to put Queen Kuzie on the block for the first time this season. Both Queen Kuzie and Hope were seen as strong competitors but the houseguests decided to evict Hope, sharing one final dance with the evictee before sending him to jury.

In this week’s Head of Household competition, the houseguests competed in the BBCAN trivia classic, “Before or After,” where they had to put their memories to the test. Renee prevailed, recalling the most events that happened this season correctly, making her the new HOH.

Watch the drama continue on Global and STACKTV, Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT to see how Head of Household Renee uses her newfound power. Then on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT find out who gets sent to the jury house in the dreaded Double Eviction.